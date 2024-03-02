Phoenix esports captures Mid-South Conference Valorant championship

Mar. 2—With a swift 2-0 victory over the University of the Cumberlands, the Cumberland esports Valorant team secured the program's first Mid-South Valorant Conference championship.

The Valorant team of William Wright, Paulo de Castro Gobis, Felipe Siqueria, Phoenix Zulueta, and David Lucero had an excellent showing Thursday night as they were able to take a 2-0 victory over the Patriots.

Throughout the Mid-South season, the Phoenix went undefeated in regular-season play to earn their spot as the No.1 seed going into the playoffs. Starting in the playoffs, the Phoenix found a quick 2-0 victory against Bethel University to advance to the conference finals.

The Phoenix started off strong by winning map one 13-7 on split, allowing the Phoenix to go up 1-0 in the series. The momentum continued going into map two as they were able to find a 13-2 victory on ascent to claim the Mid-South title.

"Going into the match the team knew what had to be done," Coach Spencer Claypool said. "With all the work the players and the coaching staff did this season, it feels good to be victorious, as well as taking home the first ever Valorant Mid-South Conference title."

This is the first year that the Cumberland Esports team has competed in Mid-South Valorant. This is the 11th championship the Phoenix have obtained since starting the program in fall 2021.