Phoenix entry lists: Cup, Xfinity, Trucks
Preliminary entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR championship races at Phoenix Raceway.
Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series each will have practice and qualifying before they race for the final time this season.
Cup: NASCAR Cup Series Championship (3 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)
Thirty-nine cars are entered. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will race for the championship.
Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship (8:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)
Forty-two cars entered. Austin Cindric, AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric will race for the championship.
Truck: Lucas Oil 150 (8 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)
Forty-one trucks are entered. John Hunter Nemechek, Matt Crafton, Ben Rhodes and Zane Smith will race for the championship.
