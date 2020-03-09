Phoenix Cup results, driver standings

Joey Logano won his second race in the first four races of the 2020 NASCAR Cup season, holding off an overtime challenge by Kevin Harvick to win Sunday’s event at Phoenix Raceway.

Logano has now won two of the last three races: he won at Las Vegas to kick off the three-race West Coast swing, and now concludes the swing with a win in the final race of the trio of races before the series shifts back to the eastern part of the country.

Following Logano and Harvick’s 1-2 showing were Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Clint Bowyer. Sixth through 10th were Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott, Aric Almirola, Cole Custer and William Byron.

Ryan Blaney, who was the Cup Series points leader coming into Sunday’s race, finished 37th in the 38-car field. As a result, Blaney drops to sixth place after Sunday’s race, while Harvick takes over the top spot, followed by Joey Logano (one point back) and Chase Elliott (20 points back).

