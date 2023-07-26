Phoenix Christian football small in numbers, big in heart under new coach Jason Kindred

Phoenix Christian football coach Jason Kindred says he's got 30 players in total in the entire program, freshmen through seniors.

That's like half a team on a lot of big-school varsity teams in the East Valley.

But at a school that is moving back from 3A to 2A in football, it's not the numbers that matter. It's how much desire to play in those numbers that will show up on Friday nights.

And for a new coach whose full-time job is working with at-risk youths, it's about finding wins in life. And if he can get them to feel good about taking the field after a 1-9 season, then he knows he's winning.

Jul 25, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Christian football coach Jason Kindred during workouts at Phoenix Christian High. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Interest in Phoenix Christian football started to wane after coach Brian Cole left following the 2020 season when the Cougars went 5-4 in their first year in 3A, after going 12-2 and losing to Eagar Round Valley 34-28 in the 2A state championship game the previous year.

Even during Cole's four-year tenure that had them go 39-10 overall and 34-6 in 2A, his programs averaged about 40 players total, During that time, they only played four JV games.

The Cougars went 7-4 in 2021, before hitting rock bottom last year.

Kindred is, in a sense, bringing back the discipline and passion that Cole had. Kindred was a successful two-way high school football player, a quarterback, in the late 1980s and early '90s when Phoenix Maryvale was still a power.

For 20 years, he coached top Pop Warner teams, some of which reached national championships.

Now, he's at a school filled with at-risk students, a place where he feels he can put his skills to work and help kids succeed in life and on the field.

"People will start to come," Kindred said. "We're going to do it the right way.

"The majority of the kids on this campus are at-risk kids. It's a great combination with the Christian environment."

He says he's got six seniors on the team. They'll particularly lean on three of them: quarterback Xavier Sandoval, tight end/cornerback Dominic Parris and linebacker Aeden Flynn.

Phoenix Christian quarterback Xavier Sandoval at Phoenix Christian High School on July 25, 2023.

Sandoval is trying to come back in time for the Aug. 18 season opener at home against Tucson Tanque Verde, after suffering a fractured foot three weeks ago playing basketball. He has the foot in a boot for now.

Sandoval and Parris are used to success on Phoenix Christian's powerhouse basketball team. In football, they want to carry that winning culture over onto the field, no matter how few players there are.

"I was taught growing up taking a lot of losses leads to one big win," Sandoval said. "So it doesn't matter how many times we fall as a team. We can come back and prove something this year with the new coaching staff."

It starts in the feeder program. Phoenix Christian's middle school football team is led by alum Jeffrey Edouard, who this week brought legendary high school coach Jim Rattay back to campus to observe a practice. Rattay led Phoenix Christian to back-to-back 2A titles in 2003 and '04, his last of seven state championships overall in his storied career. They were also the last two state football titles at the school.

Edouard also had former NFL defensive end and Valley resident Lorenzo Alexander talk to the kids.

Little things like that get the players inspired, which drives their passion.

Sandoval is excited about the new coaching staff.

"I think they're more disciplined with us and I think we can turn it around this year," Sandoval said.

Phoenix Christian cornerback Dominic Parris at Phoenix Christian High School on July 25, 2023.

Parris, 6-foot-3, 177 pounds, who also plays basketball, volleyball and track and field, says this team is close. And that will go a long way.

"One thing that motivates me is being out here, me and my family, the environment that PC has for football," Parris said. "We're going through it together."

Flynn, who is only 5-6 but packs a wallop at linebacker, said the 1-9 season last year was a lesson to be learned.

"Hopefully, this year we can make some changes," he said. "It's gone really well right now. I feel that we can get really far."

Jul 25, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Christian linebacker Aeden Flynn at Phoenix Christian High. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

No matter how hot it is right now, Phoenix Christian players pushed each other during a 6 p.m., practice this week with 114 degrees bearing down. Lots of breaks. Lots of hydration.

Flynn was around when Cole was at Phoenix Christian. He said that Kindred reminds him of Cole in the discipline aspect.

"Both were very hard at the get-go," Flynn said. "I wasn't really familiar with Cole. I didn't have the close connection with him. But I saw what he did when they got to the state championship game."

It's sad, Flynn said, to see the numbers drop.

"I'm hoping it rises up again," he said. "Show that PC football is back."

