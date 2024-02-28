Phoenix belt six home runs in series finale to sweep Indiana Tech

Feb. 28—Cumberland belted six home runs Sunday afternoon to sweep a three-game series against Indiana Tech with a 13-10 win at Woody Hunt Stadium-Ernest L. Stockton Field.

The Phoenix (7-7) picked up their fourth straight win to level their record at .500. Cumberland posted 13 runs on nine hits with six bombs. Preston Welchel and Riley Light each hit two home runs while Seth Sweet-Chick and Dee Triplett each added one.

CU tossed four different arms in the game with Bracken Rice picking up the win, throwing the final 2.1 innings. Thomas Wilhite got the start and threw the first three innings giving up six hits and four runs. Quinlin Wiley threw the next two innings giving up five hits and three runs and Dylan Berry tossed an 1.2 without allowing a hit, but issued three walks allowing one run.

Cumberland started the game off hot, scoring five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Brandon Boxer was hit by a pitch to leadoff and then Stoney Smith followed with a single. Triplett hit a sac fly to center to score Boxer and then the fireworks started. Welchel, Sweet-Chick, and Light hit back-to-back-to-back home runs to give the Phoenix a 5-0 lead.

Indiana Tech responded well though, scoring two runs in the second, two runs in the third and tied the game in the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Eli MacDonald hit a two-run home run to give the Warriors the lead at 7-5, but in the bottom half Triplett hit a two-run bomb to tie it again at 7-7.

In the bottom of the sixth, Light led off the inning with his second home run of the game over the center-ield fence to give Cumberland a one-run cushion.

In the top of the seventh, the Warriors tied it again as the first two batters of the inning reached on errors. Berry got a punchout, but walked the bases loaded. MacDonald again hit a sacrifice fly to center to retake the lead before Cumberland inserted Rice on the hill to strand three runners on base in an 8-8 game.

Cumberland capitalized on Indiana Tech walks and an error in the top of the eighth. The Warriors threw four different guys in the inning to get the three outs. Toshi Kuriya pinch hit and drew a walk. Ian Krump bunted him to second base before Boxer walked. Smith hit a ground ball to the shortstop that went under his glove, scoring Kuriya from second. Tim Holyk was hit by a pitch to load the bases. The Warriors got a big strikeout for the second out of the inning with bases full. With Welchel at the plate, Boxer came in to score on a passed ball, but a couple pitches later, Welchel bopped his second home run of the game to put Cumberland up 13-8.

Indiana Tech scored in the ninth on a two-run homer from MacDonald, his second of the game, before Rice closed it out .

The Phoenix will be in action this coming Friday and Saturday with a weekend set against Cleary University.

Phoenix walk off game 2 to sweep doubleheaderDee Triplett hit two home runs to power Cumberland to a 6-2 game-one win last Saturday.

Game two was a pitcher's duel between Ethan Torres and Zach Zoborowski. Indiana Tech took a no-hitter in the final inning, but Cumberland showed resilience to chase the starter and walk it off 2-1 with a Toshi Kuriyi game-winner.

Game one started as a pitcher's duel between Cumberland starter Carter Ross and Indiana Tech's starter Grant Besser. The Warriors got on the board first in the second inning as they manufactured a run. Carson McNulty singled to lead off the inning followed by a single sending McNulty from first to third. He came in to score the games first run on a sacrifice fly to center.

The score stood at 1-0 until the bottom of the fourth inning. Triplett lead off the inning with a solo home run to right field to tie the game. Seth Sweet-Chick doubled to left on the next pitch and Preston Welchel followed with a high fly ball right at the mound that fell for a hit. Alonzo Zuniga brought home Sweet-Chick with a single through the left side and Krump singled up the middle, but the throw from the center fielder hit Joseph Rodriguez at second base and allowed a run to come in. Brandon Boxer doubled to left center to score two more runs before the inning came to a close with the Phoenix up 5-1.

Indiana Tech again manufactured a run in the fifth scoring on a sacrifice fly. The Warriors loaded the bases and threatened to score more, but Rost left the bases loaded allowing just the one run.

Triplett got the run right back for Cumberland leading off the bottom of the fifth with his second home run of the game. This time a shot to left field off the lefty Besser and pushing the lead to 6-2.

Rost closed the game out to pick up the complete game win. Rost scattered seven hits, punched out three batters, and issued two walks.

Game two was a pitcher's duel between Torres and Zoborowski. Torres went six strong innings for the Phoenix giving up three hits with eight strikeouts. Zoborowski took a no-hitter into the seventh. He finished with 11 strikeouts and two walks in a no-decision.

In the second inning, Patrick McGinn drew a walk and with two outs Torres issued a second walk to put runners on first and second. Quinn Seafeldt hit a two out double down the line to plate one run before the final out of the inning was recorded.

The one run in the second appeared to be enough for Zoborowski who took a no-hitter into the seventh, but the Phoenix had other ideas.

Tim Holyk reached to start the inning on a throwing error and pinch-runner Boxer forced the issue by stealing second base. The throw down skipped away allowing Boxer to get all the way to third with no outs. Triplett delivered a game-tying single to right field to break up the no-hitter and end Zoborowski's outing.

Next batter, Welchel, facing a new arm, hit a ground ball to second base that was thrown away, but not far enough as Triplett was thrown out trying to get to third base. Welchel moved up on a wild pitch and then the Phoenix pinch-ran for him as the go-ahead run on second base with one out. Toshi Kuriya delivered the game-winning hit to center as McGinn laid out trying to get the out, but the ball fell and Ty Martin scored the game-winning run to sweep the day.