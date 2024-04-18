Phoenix bats blast 8 HRs to get series win at Bethel

Apr. 17—MCKENZIE — Cumberland brought the bats last Saturday, blasting eight home runs to get a series win at Bethel.

The Phoenix lost game one 11-8, but bounced back in the rubber match with an 11-3 victory.

Game one was a battle for Cumberland and Bethel with the Wildcats breaking an 8-8 tie in the bottom of the sixth with three runs to win the seven inning game.

Cumberland drew first blood in the second inning. Riley Light singled and Preston Welchel and Rafael Garcia each walked to load the bases. Brandon Boxer belted a grand slam for a 4-0 lead. Bethel was quick to chip away at the lead as the Wildcats pushed across two in the bottom half on RBI singles from Brian Catala and Jared Hall to make it 4-2.

In the top of the third, with two outs and runners on the corners, the Phoenix tried to make something happen stealing DeeTriplett from first which allowed Tim Holyk to come in and score for a 5-1 lead.

Bethel chased Thomas Wilhite in the bottom half as they racked up four hits on the inning and scored five runs to claim a 7-5 lead. The big blow of the inning was a two-RBI single from Catala.

Rafael Garcia blasted a solo shot to lead off the fourth inning to cut it to one, his first home run of the season. In the fifth, Riley Light and Preston Welchel hit back-to-back jacks to reclaim a Cumberland lead at 8-7.

Bethel leveled the score at 8-8 in the fifth as they pushed across one run on a passed ball.

Luis Aristud hit a two-RBI single in the sixth and later scored on a first and third steal for a 11-8 lead.

The Phoenix went down in order in the seventh to drop the first game.

Jake Green was the story of game two as he provided a huge boost on the hill throwing six scoreless innings. He allowed just three hits and struck out seven before turning it over to Alex Smith the final three innings. Smith gave up three runs all in the ninth as CU was firmly in control while striking out six.

Tim Holyk started the scoring in the fourth with a massive home run to left field. Riley Light followed with his second home run of the day and 12th of the season. This was also the second time Light was a part of back-to-back home runs on the day.

Holyk again led off the sixth inning with his second home run of the game. The time Light followed with a single. After working his way to third he scored on a passed ball to give Cumberland a 4-0 lead.

Javier Beal hit a one out single in the seventh. Holyk just missed his third home run of the game hitting a double off the top of the wall scoring Beal from first. Welchel scored Holyk on an RBI groundout and Toshi Kuriya brought in Light on a grounder to short for a 7-0 lead.

Cumberland added a run in the eighth as Brandon Boxer hit a triple and later scored a Beal ground out for an 8-0 lead.

In the ninth, Light led off with a single, his third hit of the game. Welchel followed with a double and Kuriya hit a sac fly to score one. Daniel Schweitzer hit a two run home run to plate the final two runs for CU.

Bethel scored three in the ninth, but not near enough to get back in the game as the Phoenix won their first conference series this season.

Cumberland looked to keep it rolling yesterday at RV Milligan. The Phoenix will remain on the MSC road this weekend at Cumberlands with a single game Friday and two Saturday.

Light earns Mid-South Conference weekly honor

Cumberland outfielder Riley Light was voted Mid-South Conference Baseball Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday.

Light had a big weekend against RV Bethel to help the Phoenix get a series win. He collected at least one hit in each game including a two-hit game in game two and a three-hit game in game three.

Light hit two home runs this weekend to bring him to 12 long balls this season. He also scored six runs this weekend including four in the rubber match.

This is his first Mid-South Conference Player of the Week honor this season and of his career. This is the second Player of the Week honor for Cumberland this year.

Wiley helps secure opening win out of bullpen

MCKENZIE — Cumberland's Quinlin Wiley threw five scoreless innings out of the bullpen to secure the series opening win over Bethel, 8-1, last Friday.

The Wildcats jumped on Phoenix starter Ethan Torres in the bottom of the first inning. Jared Hall led off with a single. Bethel moved him over with a bunt and Juan Diego Ramos singled him home for a 1-0 lead.

Cumberland took advantage of four walks from Luke Boswell in the third inning. After Trenton Duchsherer walked, Ian Krump reached on a fielder's choice as courtesy runner Ty Martin was erased. Brandon Boxer singled and Javier Beal drew a free pass. Tim Holyk hit a chopper at the plate and Wildcats catcher Ivan Vega tried to field it and tag Krump coming home, but a great slide scored the first run for Cumberland. Dee Triplett and Preston Welchel followed with two walks to plate two more and give CU a 3-1 lead.

Bethel chased Torres in fifth after the first two batters reached. The Phoenix turned to Quinton Wiley and he got the Phoenix out of the jam with a fielder's choice and two strikeouts.

The Phoenix loaded the bases on a single from Triplett and two walks in the top of the seventh. With two outs, Riley Light beat out an infield single while the Wildcats threw it away twice on the play to clear the bases for a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Wildcats were threatening again after a one-out double to put runners on second and third. Wiley got the next batter to hit a fly ball to right field and Preston Welchel hosed the runner at the plate tagging from third to keep Bethel off the scoreboard and hold the score at 6-1.

The Phoenix used that momentum to tack on some more runs in the next half inning. Tim Holyk hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Krump. Boxer came across to score on a wild pitch to give CU a 8-1 lead.

Wiley did the rest, shutting down the Wildcats offense to finish the game and get the win on the mound. Wiley tossed five scoreless innings of relief work striking out eight batters and allowing just two hits.

Javy Beal was on base five times going 2-2 with two singles and three walks and scoring two runs. Bradon Boxer went 2-5 with two singles and also scored two runs.