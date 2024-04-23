Phoebus Softball has best start in program history

HAMPTON, VA (WAVY) – It’s been an unprecedented turnaround for one softball team in the Peninsula.

Phoebus has always been known as one of the premiere football schools in the Commonwealth, but what about Softball? Well, in 2024, the Phantoms are making a strong statement out of the gate.

“Now that we’re having fun, sticking together, and picking each other up, I think that’s been the key part to our success this season,” said Head Coach Wilton Skinner, who’s entering his fourth season.

The Phantoms started the season out 7-1 which is their best start through 8 games in program history. Now, they’re pushing for their first Peninsula District title in school history behind their star Senior, Tahirah Tyler. Tyler leads Phoebus in Home Runs, Triples, Runs, Slugging Percentage, and is second on the team in Batting Average. She also is the team’s Ace on the mound, giving up only five Earned Runs in 33.1 Innings.

She said going out with the bang of not only a district, but 4A title would be the icing on the cake after all the program has been through.

“It would mean a lot. It would definitely shock a lot of people, but it would definitely mean a lot,” said Tyler

The Phantoms will play Kecoughtan Tuesday at home. First pitch at 4:30 p.m.

