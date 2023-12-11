Phoebus High School three-peats with last-second, 86-yard touchdown

Phoebus High School (Hampton, Va.) football, seeking to extend its winning streak to 35 games and win its third championship in a row, had its eyes on two possibilities for the final offensive play of the game: Go long or go to overtime.

With the score tied at 14 points apiece and overtime looming, senior wide receiver Keyontae Gray streaked out across the middle of the field and caught a deep pass from freshman quarterback Maurikus Banks around midfield. He slipped free of a defender and darted toward the end zone, asking for and picking up a key block along the way.

Only one second remained in the game; the 86-yard touchdown reception and ensuing field goal gave Phoebus a 21-14 lead over Salem (Va.) that would stick. The Phantoms, once again, are Class 4 champions.

It will be a play Phoebus remembers for decades. Backs against the wall, could've knelt and played for overtime. Then an 86-yard prayer answered. A dart from @MaurikusB and the catch and score from @KeyontaeGray. A third straight state title for @PhoebusHS1.@WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/8ARuQbJc36 — Zach Staton (@ZStatonSports) December 9, 2023

“I told him all week in practice, ‘My last pass to you needs to be a touchdown,” Banks told the Virginian-Pilot.

He couldn’t have scripted it any better than this.

Banks started only three games after senior quarterback Adonis Stowers suffered an ankle injury, the Pilot reported. Banks completed 11 of his 17 pass attempts for 165 yards in this game.

According to the Pilot, Phoebus has won 10 championships in the last 22 years and is the first Virginia High School League team to win football state championships in three different classes.

