Phils beat Realmuto in arbitration; teams lead players 7-4
Phils beat Realmuto in arbitration; teams lead players 7-4FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto watches his hit against the Cleveland Indians during a baseball game in Cleveland. The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record. Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)
PHOENIX (AP) -- The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record.
Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request.
Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Jeanne Charles and Richard Bloch made the decision a day after hearing arguments.
Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection. His hearing was the first for the Phillies since Ryan Howard beat Philadelphia in 2008 and was awarded $10 million - then arbitration record -- over the team's $7 million.
A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday. Phillies reliever Hector Neris is the lone player still scheduled for a hearing.
---
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports