Phils beat Realmuto in arbitration; teams lead players 7-4 FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Phillies' J.T. Realmuto watches his hit against the Cleveland Indians during a baseball game in Cleveland. The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record. Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request. (AP Photo/Phil Long, File)

PHOENIX (AP) -- The Philadelphia Phillies won their arbitration case against All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto on Thursday, putting teams ahead of players 7-4 this year and ensuring clubs will finish with a winning record.

Realmuto will get a raise from $6.05 million to $10 million instead of his $12.4 million request.

Arbitrators Gary Kendellen, Jeanne Charles and Richard Bloch made the decision a day after hearing arguments.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Obtained from Miami just before spring training last year, Realmuto hit .275 with 25 homers and 83 RBIs, earning his second straight All-Star selection. His hearing was the first for the Phillies since Ryan Howard beat Philadelphia in 2008 and was awarded $10 million - then arbitration record -- over the team's $7 million.

A decision is pending for Arizona pitcher Archie Bradley, whose case was argued Tuesday. Phillies reliever Hector Neris is the lone player still scheduled for a hearing.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports