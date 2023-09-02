Philo surges past Morgan after 99-yard interception return

McCONNELSVILLE — Philo’s second-half surge, led by defensive back Seth Henning’s 99-yard interception return, kept Philo’s undefeated season intact with a 34-14 football victory over host Morgan on Friday night.

The Raiders (2-1) had the Electrics (3-0) within their grasp after opening with a scoring drive, quarterback Logan Niceswanger hitting receiver Kole Searl from 10 yards out for a touchdown at the 8:09 mark of the first quarter. Kicker Elliot Voytko gave the Raiders a 7-0 advantage, one that lasted nearly the entire first half.

Niceswanger and company were on their way to add to their lead but, with the ball on the Philo 3, he rolled to his left and the ball was picked off by Henning with 25 seconds left until half.

Henning bolted down the right sideline to give the Electrics some much needed energy, but Matthew McLean blocked the point-after attempt to keep the Raiders up 7-6 at the half.

“That interception late in the half was a complete momentum changer,” said Philo coach Dirk Lincicome. “We needed things to start going our way and Seth gave us that much needed momentum.”

Philo rides momentum in second half

Henning continued his outburst in the second half, taking the first snap of the second half for a 30-yard gain. Four plays later, Electrics quarterback Talon Preston ran the ball in from the Raiders 6, and Talon Bailey converted the two-point play for a 14-6 lead.

The 14-point swing sucked the air out of Morgan Raider Stadium. Philo’s defense again responded, stuffing Niceswanger on a fourth down just short of the Electrics' 21.

Philo then executed a 14-play scoring drive, as Preston finished the drive with an 8-yard run.

The Raiders got some of the momentum back in the early fourth when Niceswanger hit Hayden Bankes in the slot for a 24-yard touchdown, but Philo grounded out a seven-play scoring drive, spanning 57 yards. Bailey pushed the lead to 27-13 after running the ball in from 20 yards out, and Preston’s third touchdown secured the win.

Morgan missed its chances

Preston’s 106 yards rushing yards on 18 attempts led the Electrics offense, as Philo outrushed the Raiders 235-66, and third-down conversions by Philo kept the Raiders defense on the field in the second half. Three of them were picked up by tight end Drew Wright.

Niceswanger went 24-for-31 for 231 yards passing and two touchdowns, but Philo was able to grab two interceptions and recovered a fumble in the fourth.

“We knew that Philo was going to be good coming into the night,” said Raiders coach Chase Bowman. “Obviously the interception at the goal line didn’t go as planned, and the stop on fourth down in their end also hurt us. We have to move on from this and focus on next week.”

It won’t get much easier for the Raiders next week, heading to Thornville to take on Sheridan, while the Electrics host River View.

