Philly's Dept. of Public Health uses social distancing to troll the Dallas Cowboys

The times we are living in are strange and trying for everyone, but it's no time to give up our mockery of the Dallas Cowboys and their fans.

If you're from the Philadelphia area, it's a meme you've likely had forwarded to you or seen pop up on your Facebook feed: The Dallas Cowboys' star logo absolutely nowhere near the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

That's because the Cowboys haven't won jack squat in decades (Eagles won Super Bowl 52 by the score of 41-33).

But on Monday morning, even the Philadelphia Department of Public Health got on board the Cowboys ribbing by sharing the meme to their Twitter account.

Remember, the most important thing you can do these days is to practice social distancing. Give at least six feet of space. pic.twitter.com/LKnEJr1GR2 — Philadelphia Public Health (@PHLPublicHealth) March 30, 2020

All kidding aside, we hope all of our Cowboys fan friends are staying safe indoors during these times. Maybe check in on them and remind them that social distancing is important. Maybe send them the health department's tweet above. Could help.

