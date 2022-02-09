Philly has two potential suitors lined up for Tobias Harris?

The Sixers are sending a clear message: they view signing Harden outright as a real possibility. If the Sixers eventually need to move Tobias Harris in order to clear the cap space necessary to sign Harden in the summer, sources familiar with the situation say they have two potential suitors with cap space lined up who they could move Harris to if they need to clear the decks.
Source: Philly Voice

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Will the Sixers trade Tobias Harris to the Thunder? Or is the chatter a ploy to put pressure on the Nets? inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:17 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris: ‘You’re going to see a lot of movement (in trades by Thursday’s deadline).’ Says he’ll be refreshing his phone to get the latest updates. – 9:48 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers forward Tobias Harris on looking forward to getting beyond Thursday’s trade deadline: pic.twitter.com/Bk0hfKVeXb9:45 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Tobias Harris on his deadline plans: “I’ll be refreshing @Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams, just like everybody else” – 9:45 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Tobias Harris on being back to playing quite well: pic.twitter.com/y6q1quBhkm9:43 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: ‘Tobias has been great. He really has. He’s back to Tobias of last year.’ – 9:39 PM

StatMuse @statmuse
Tobias Harris last 11 games:
22.4 PPG
7.1 RPG
58/50/84% pic.twitter.com/1s4Rt8BlBx9:29 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each have 30+ tonight thus far, with a minute to play.
Embiid: 32 PTS / 12 REB / 2 STL
Harris: 30 PTS / 7 REB / 3 AST – 9:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Joel Embiid with the MEAN flush. Chris Paul responds. Tobias Harris 3. Two great teams making big-time plays right now – 9:12 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead Phoenix at the break 59-55 led by 36 combined points from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris.
That was one of the overall best played halves I’ve seen in a Sixers game so far this season. – 8:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey gives Philly another buzzer beater with that layup. It’s a 59-55 lead over the Suns at the half. Joel Embiid has 19 and 5 and Tobias Harris has 17. #Sixers7:59 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tobias Harris to the rim as he got separation from Crowder with his body. #Suns down one. #Suns7:57 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris has been excellent on offense right now. He’s up to 15 points and is giving the team a big boost with Joel Embiid on the bench. #Sixers7:45 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ first 12 mins tonight:
15 PTS / 7-8 fg (!) / 1-2 3fg
👀 – 7:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Philly was 0/7 from the floor before that basket by Tobias Harris. Now that the seal is broken, let’s see if they can find a rhythm. #Sixers7:15 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The 76ers say Matisse Thybulle is in the lineup and starting tonight. Starters: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid. – 6:33 PM

More on this storyline

Noah Levick: Tobias Harris: “For the next few days, I’m going to be refreshing Adrian Wojnarowski tweets, and Shams and everybody else.” Harris acknowledges he’s aware of the many rumors out there and says it does affect players mentally. -via Twitter @NoahLevick / February 9, 2022

Unfortunately, Simmons has not been the only 76er’s star in trade rumors. There has been chatter that the 76ers want to package Harris with Simmons in a potential trade. When asked about Harris being in recent trade rumors. Harris Sr. stated, ” Nothing we haven’t been through before, we want to stay, but if traded, we will go wherever and still produce.” -via Phl17.com / February 9, 2022

The same could be said for his players, as Sixers forward Tobias Harris — who, having been dealt during the season four times during his NBA career, is very familiar with trade speculation — admitted the noise that has followed Philadelphia around this season has been difficult for the team to block out. “That will be good for us. Because you’re just hearing everybody’s name. I’ll just be honest, it’s one of those things … trade rumors always come around, even for guys around the NBA, but in this situation, yeah, I was reading an article and there were five guys on the top 10 list to be moved, whatever,” he said. “So, obviously don’t get twisted: that has an impact on guys’ mental, psyche, focus, all the way down the line. So we’ll see what happens.” -via ESPN / February 9, 2022

