What Philly sports fans want for Christmas originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Dear Santa,

I write to you on behalf of all Philly sports fans. With the holiday season upon us, I thought it was important to touch base and check on the status of what list we are on.

From the outside looking in, one might think Philly fans hold a permanent spot on the naughty list, but that's far from the truth. We're good people. Loyal, passionate fans. Dedicated beyond belief. And don't forget, we gave Trea Turner that season-changing standing ovation in August.

We deserve some good ... for goodness sake.

So, say we did make our way to the nice side of the sheet ... maybe you can take a look at our wish list? It's definitely the opposite of excessive and not at all crazy (source: trust us).

Some things are to help our teams out and the others are just for fun. That *is* what Christmas is all about, right? A little bit of practicality, a dash of fun and a whole lot of magic. (We may really need that last part for some of these.)

Listen, we've been through a lot this year. Heartbreak at every stage of the game across all of our teams. Hear us out:

Seems pretty reasonable, right?

Oh, and if it's not too much to ask … *maybe* a trophy and a parade. We'll let you pick which team, though. The whole element of surprise and all that.

Thanks again,

Philly fans

P.S. If you could tell national media to stop bringing up the snowball incident from five decades ago, that would be awesome. We've been trying to tell them ourselves but nothing we say ever gets through.