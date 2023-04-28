Philly special to UGA football in NFL draft: Jalen Carter joins Jordan Davis, Nakobe Dean

Jalen Carter’s wait in the green room of the NFL draft in Kansas City Thursday night ended with him going to a team with some familiar faces in the locker room.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up a spot to grab the All-American defensive tackle from Georgia with the No. 9 overall pick in the first round.

Carter will play on an Eagles defense that includes a pair of 2022 NFL draft picks from the Bulldogs, defensive lineman Jordan Davis (first round) and inside linebacker Nakobe Dean (third).

"That's an exciting moment for me," Carter told reporters in Philadelphia who cover the team. "Them guys were the leaders on the 2021 team and I just know if I got any questions, I can ask them and also ask anybody else on the team."

Dean took to Twitter with his reaction: Yesssssiiiiiirrrrrr.

Davis had a similar response: OOOWEE with an Eagle emoji and tagging Carter with his Twitter handle Breadmanjalen.

Carter said he spoke to Davis on Wednesday and him and Dean traded texts before the draft.

Carter shed tears as he walked to the stage, and when he hugged commissioner Roger Goodell.

“Day one when I get there it’s time to work and we’re finnin to win the Super Bowl,” he said.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was in Kansas City for the draft and mentioned Davis’ name when talking about where Carter would fit in on an NFL team given the character concerns that have surrounded him in the pre-draft process.

“I think all the NFL teams that will be picking have a great environment,” Smart said on ESPN’s College GameDay draft show. They have older players that are like big brothers to the rookies. He had in that Jodan Davis and Devonte Wyatt (now with the Packers). I think that’s important. I think a strong D-line coach is great. I think Jalen fits a lot of teams because he’s a really good football player.”

Carter was still a top 10 pick but some teams may have shied away from him after he pleaded no contest to reckless driving and racing in connection with the Jan. 15 crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

Carter said the Eagles "didn't really ask much about that accident that happened. It was pretty much getting to know me and the love I've got for football. Just getting to know my personality."

Carter was the No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

He was asked on ESPN after he was selected about the range of emotions he’s gone through.

“It’s a lot,” he said. “It’s time to work. The Eagles got the best player in the draft.”

