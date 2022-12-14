Philly’s Joel Embiid: ‘Sixers fans, they want to trade me’

Sacramento Kings v Philadelphia 76ers

The internet is filled with fools and their conspiracy theories, people who make up stories like chemtrails killed bigfoot or whatever.

And there is always a tiny segment of every NBA fan base that wants to trade their superstar. Right now. Apparently Joel Embiid has been listening to the tinfoil hat crew in Philadelphia because he thinks Sixers fans want to trade him, he told Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

“I don’t know,” Embiid said, shrugging. “Sixers fans, they want to trade me.” The 28-year-old grinned wide, his breathy laugh filling the space. There’s that twinkle in Embiid’s eye when he’s ready to unwind and talk…. [Fishcer]: You don’t believe that. Embiid: “I do believe that. They want to trade me.”

Troll Embiid is back. We missed him.

No sane fan wants to trade Embiid, who has played at an All-NBA level this season (maybe MVP level if he plays enough games) averaging 33.3 points a game on 53.8% shooting with 9.7 rebounds a night. He is a force on both ends of the floor, the anchor of the 76ers and any title hopes they have.

Are there frustrated fans (or angry bettors) who lash out at him on social media when he has an off night? Of course. Welcome to the modern age. But 76ers fans love Embiid, even if they can sometimes come off as a bit fickle and hard to please.

Plus, Philly has won three in a row, and once they get Tyrese Maxey back they may be in a position to climb higher than their current fifth-in-the-East status (although the teams above them may not be easy to get past).

And, just because it needs to be clear, Embiid is not available via trade. Time to go back to obsessing over where Tupac is right now.

