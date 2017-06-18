Phillips' RBI single in 10th lifts Braves past Marlins, 8-7

Atlanta Braves Tyler Flowers (25) celebrates his solo home run during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Atlanta. The Braves won 8-7. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

ATLANTA (AP) -- Brandon Phillips is swinging a big bat at home in his first season with the Atlanta Braves.

Phillips drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning, Matt Adams had four RBIs and the Atlanta Braves rallied from a four-run deficit to beat the Miami Marlins 8-7 on Saturday.

''For myself, my first walk-off win as a Brave, it really means a lot, playing in front of my family and friends,'' he said. ''It just shows our grind as a team. We're never out of any game.''

Johan Camargo led off the 10th with a single, advanced on a sacrifice and scored when Phillips singled up the middle off A.J. Ramos (1-3).

Nick Markakis' RBI double in the ninth sent the game into extra innings. Arodys Vizcaino (3-2), the seventh Atlanta pitcher, faced four batters in the 10th to get the win.

The Braves had lost five of seven overall and eight of 11 at home, but they overcame an uncustomary rocky start by pitcher Jaime Garcia to cool off the Marlins.

Adams hit his 10th homer in the first and had RBI doubles to make it 3-0 in the third and 7-6 in the seventh.

Phillips' last game-ending RBI was four years ago for Cincinnati. He has seven in his career.

Phillips has returned to his hometown with a flourish. The longtime resident of Stone Mountain doubled to begin the ninth and scored on Markakis' double. He's hitting .325 with 11 RBIs in 117 at-bats at SunTrust Park.

''After this, I'm going to do some push-ups because I thought that ball was gone,'' Phillips said. ''But I'll take the double, and I ended up scoring, so it feels good.''

Tyler Moore homered and Christian Yelich doubled in a five-run fifth inning for Miami, which had won three straight and 13 of 18 behind a surging offense.

''We've got to turn the page and not let this snowball,'' second baseman Dee Gordon said. ''We've been playing good baseball. We have to have a (short) memory. This was just a little punch in the chest.''

Ramos gave up four hits and two runs in 1 1/3 innings to blow his first save since last Aug. 29. He had converted 17 straight chances.

''The slider was obviously up (against Markakis) and the two-seamer in the 10th was down the middle,'' Ramos said. ''I have a feeling he knew it was coming and I don't care, because if I execute the pitch he doesn't do anything with it.''

Jaime Garcia retired eight of the first nine batters he faced and was staked to a 3-0 lead before he unraveled in the fifth.

Moore tagged him for a two-run homer. A balk and a passed ball advanced a runner. Suzuki tied it with a single, and Yelich, who has five RBIs in the last two games, added a two-run double.

Garcia had a 1.49 ERA in his previous five starts, but he gave up seven hits, two walks and a season high six runs to go with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

Marlins starter Jeff Locke gave up three runs, five hits, one walk and struck out five in four innings.

The Braves began the day having scored just nine runs in its previous six home games and kept the trend alive with Danny Santana, Ender Inciarte and Dansby Swanson combining to strand four runners at third with two out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: 1B Justin Bour homered in his return from the disabled list Friday and plans to return to the lineup Sunday. Moore got another start and has three homers and nine RBIs over his last eight games.

Braves: LF Matt Kemp, who lined out as a pinch-hitter in the sixth, hopes to return after missing two straight starts with a sore left hamstring Sunday. He said the injury minor compared to a strained right hamstring that landed him on the 10-day disabled list in April.

SKY BLUE

With Father's Day this weekend, both teams wore powder blue caps and uniforms trimmed in the same color to recognize baseball's prostate cancer prevention program.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (5-2) won two of his last three starts but posted a 5.08 during that span.

Braves: RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-5) allowed three homers and eight runs in 3 1/3 innings of his last start, a no-decision at Washington.

