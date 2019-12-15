Phillips leads Longwood past Stetson 76-72

DELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Shabooty Phillips scored 24 points and Jaylon Wilson scored 21 and Longwood beat Stetson 76-72 on Sunday.

Phillips made 7 of 8 foul shots - 3 of 4 in the final 15 seconds - to help Longwood (5-6) end a five-game losing streak. The Lancers made 21 of 25 from the free throw line. Phillips and Wilson made eight of the Lancers'11 3-pointers.

After Phillips made two foul shots for a 73-69 lead, off the inbounds, Rob Perry caught it, but before taking a dribble the ball bounced off his leg and rolled out of bounds. Forced to foul, Phillips made 1 of 2.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jahlil Rawley responded with a 3-pointer from the right baseline with 2.2 seconds left to reduce the deficit to 74-72. DeShaun Wade ended the game with a pair of foul shots.

Perry and Mahamadou Diawara each scored 14 for Stetson (5-7), Terry Ivery scored 11 and Jahlil Rawley 10. The Hatters now have lost three of their last four.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25