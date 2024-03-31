Phillips' 'disastrous move' to West Ham worsens
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail what happened between Kalvin Phillips and some West Ham fans following the Hammers' 4-3 loss to Newcastle in Matchweek 30.
TKO? No contest? Decision win? Chris Weidman's latest win was a weird one.
Can the UConn women join the men in the Final Four?
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
UConn and Illinois were tied 23-23 late in the first half. The Illini were down 30 before they scored again.
"It made me feel like they desecrated my mom’s and dad’s headstone on their grave."
Fans of receiver-needy teams will likely be happy this April. Here's a look at the strengths and weaknesses of Nate Tice's 10 best after the presumptive first WR off the board.
Chourio signed an $82 million contract before making his MLB debut.
Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil took exception to a hard slide by the Brewers' Rhys Hoskins to break up a double-play, causing both dugouts to run onto the field.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
Clemson will now take on Alabama in the Elite Eight on Saturday.
Michael Conforto kept the streak going Thursday.
Albert took over Rapinoe's No. 15 jersey number this year.
Follow along as we cover all four Sweet 16 games on Thursday night.
Jason Fitz is joined by Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein to go behind the scenes on the latest rumors and news around the NFL. The trio start with takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings as Jori was on the ground in Orlando. The hosts discuss the fallout of the new kickoff rule (are rosters going to change because of it?), the two Christmas Day games and what the heck Jerry Jones was doodling in his notebook. Next, it's time to pull out the crystal ball as the hosts attempt to look into the future for some key quarterbacks, starting with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy. McCarthy's draft stock has been skyrocketing lately as some rumors emerged that he could go as high as second overall. Charles gives his thoughts and what he's hearing from GMs around the league before moving onto Brock Purdy and whether San Francisco will be willing to pay him when the time comes. Charles dives deeper into the 2024 quarterback class and why every prospect has a massive red flag, and Jori gives us the latest on the Dak Prescott contract negotiations, which seem to be heading in the wrong direction. All signs are pointing towards Dak hitting free agency next offseason. Finally, Fitz wraps things up by asking about Deion Sanders' comments about choosing where his sons get drafted and whether or not player empowerment could be ascending to a new level with the emergence of NIL.
Clark may not be able to attend if Iowa reaches the Final Four.
In today's edition: The top 50 people who will define the 2024 MLB season, stats and fun facts about the Sweet 16, NFL win totals, the Headless Hoopsman, and more.
"You're a b*tch. You’re a b*tch. You’re a b*tch," Oubre told each official after the defeat.
“I guess I didn’t hit the over.”
Rubenstein now owns his hometown team.