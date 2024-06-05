Phillip Sikes drives in three, scores three in the Sea Dogs' 12-5 win over Akron

Jun. 4—Phillip Sikes was 3 for 5 with a home run, drove in three runs and scored three runs to lift the Portland Sea Dogs to a 12-5 win over the Akron RubberDucks in an Eastern League game Tuesday at Hadlock Field in Portland.

Marcelo Mayer was 3 for 4 with two RBI for Portland (29-23) which scored three runs in the second and three in the third to take the lead for good after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning. Alex Binelas added three hits, including double as the Sea Dogs had a second-high 19 hits.

Isaac Coffey pitched five innings to earn the win for Portland. He allowed three runs on three hits, while striking out seven and walking three.

Aaron Bracho had a two-run double and C.J. Kayfus an RBI single in the first inning for Akron. Kayfus added a two-run double in the seventh.

