Phillip Lindsay wouldn’t mind a Broncos reunion

Former Colorado Buffaloes running back Phillip Lindsay is still unsigned as NFL free agency has died out quite a bit.

After a strong start to his NFL career with the Denver Broncos, he went to the Houston Texans and then was released and signed with the Miami Dolphins.

But, the Dolphins added a lot of talent to the RB room, including Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, so Lindsay’s return to Florida is likely no longer in the works.

However, as the Buffs football program held their spring showcase, Lindsay was in attendance and spoke on the possibility of playing with the Broncos once again (h/t Sean Keeler of The Denver Post).

“Hey, man, I would be excited to be back home.”

Buffs fans would like that, or at least the majority of them, and for now, there is an empty RB spot in the Broncos depth chart with Melvin Gordon still remaining unsigned as well.

Lindsay played well during his run in Denver, but couldn’t find much success with Houston or Miami last season, although he did impress early on with the Texans.

With the 2022 NFL draft less than a week away, it will be worth monitoring to see if the Broncos do grab a running back. If so, that makes Lindsay’s return unlikely, although who knows in today’s NFL.

