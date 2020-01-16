Phillip Lindsay undergoes wrist surgery

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay underwent surgery on his right wrist for the second consecutive offseason, Mike Klis of 9News reports.

Lindsay had “simple, clean-up arthroscopic procedure” this time and already has began rehabbing, according to Klis.

The Broncos’ leading rusher should return in time for the offseason team work tentatively scheduled for April 20.

Lindsay initially injured his wrist in Week 16 of his rookie season. He missed the entire offseason program while rehabbing.

Lindsay, the only undrafted running back with back-to-back, 1,000-yard seasons to start a career, said he experienced discomfort in his wrist during the season.