Phillip Lindsay “trending in right direction” to return Thursday

Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay returned to practice Friday for the first time since his turf toe injury in the first half of the season opener.

The team estimated Lindsay as a limited participant Monday ahead of their Thursday game against the Jets.

“He’s trending in the right direction,” Broncos coach Vic Fangio said Monday. “He might be able to play Thursday, but we’ll decide that as we go through the week. If he does play, he would be on a play count. He can’t get it a bunch of times, but he can get in there sparingly if he’s able to go.”

The Broncos listed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), linebacker Austin Calitro (hamstring), cornerback Bryce Callahan (wrist), defensive tackle Jurrell Casey (biceps), defensive end Shelby Harris (neck, quadricep), cornerback Kareem Jackson (back), quarterback Drew Lock (right shoulder) and offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (knee) as non-participants.

Fangio confirmed Casey will miss the rest of the season with a torn biceps.

The Broncos estimated cornerback Davontae Harris (hamstring) and safety Trey Marshall (wrist) as limited participants Monday.

