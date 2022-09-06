Phillip Lindsay signs with Colts practice squad

As it turns out, Phillip Lindsay will stick around Indianapolis.

The Colts announced on Tuesday that Lindsay has signed with the team’s practice squad.

The veteran running back signed with Indianapolis in May. He rushed for 55 yards with a touchdown and caught three passes for 14 yards during the preseason. But the Colts elected to move on when reducing their roster, keeping Deon Jackson on the 53-man roster behind Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.

After three years with Denver, Lindsay split last season between the Texans and Dolphins. He totaled 249 yards rushing with a touchdown in 14 games.

Lindsay rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Broncos.

