Phillip Lindsay shares take on key to Colorado’s success

Former Colorado and NFL running back Phillip Lindsay was again discussing his alma mater on the airwaves, this time speaking on head coach Deion Sanders and his staff.

Lindsay’s comments came on the most recent episode of “The Drive,” a popular Denver Sports talk show he co-hosts with Zach Bye.

Here’s what Lindsay had to say about the 2024 Buffs:

“This may be (Sanders’) last opportunity with this much attention,” Lindsay said. “If he strikes gold on this opportunity this year with the players that he has in here, his son (Shedeur Sanders) being a first round draft pick, Travis Hunter being a first round draft pick, it can be very special. But it’s not going to come down to those players; it’s going to come down to the coaching. The coaching.”

After Bye agreed, Lindsay went a step further, saying Sanders should have received criticism from the same sports market that greatly criticized Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton this past fall.

“We criticized Sean Payton last year for some of the things he did on the coaching side of it,” Lindsay said. “There should have been a lot of criticism for Coach Prime and what he brought to the table as a coach in certain situations. That has to get better. And then it’s the unknown of your offensive and defensive coordinators. Are they the right fits for the job?”

Many have focused on this offseason’s roster moves, but Lindsay and Bye’s comments hold some weight after Coach Prime and the Buffs went 4-8 last year. The team notably blew the largest lead in program history to the Stanford Cardinal, shifted offensive play-calling duties midseason and lost multiple games due to poor clock management and questionable decisions.

With one season in Boulder under Coach Prime’s belt and multiple new faces on his staff, improvements may not be too far off.

After a polarizing season, will Colorado take the next step in 2024? "It's not going to come down to those players, it's going to come down to the coaching."@byesline | @I_CU_boy pic.twitter.com/bK0UYIdQ1E — Denver Sports (@DenverSportsCom) June 5, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire