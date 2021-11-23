Phillip Lindsay released from Texans

The Colorado Buffaloes alumni have been pretty quiet this NFL season. David Bakhtiari is still trying to make his way back from injury, Laviska Shenault Jr. has been underwhelming with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Phillip Lindsay’s role with the Houston Texans diminished quickly.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Lindsay is now searching for another team after being released from the Texans on Tuesday.

Lindsay signed with the Texans in the offseason after leaving the Denver Broncos and was expected to be a key contributor. However, Mark Ingram also joined the Texans, as did Rex Burkhead, and the backfield was suddenly crowded.

A surprise: The #Texans are cutting RB Phillip Lindsay, source said. He heads to waivers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 23, 2021

Lindsay started the season off with a bang by scoring a touchdown in Week 1 against the Jaguars. He scored the following week against the Cleveland Browns on a reception, and that would be the end of his scoring in a Texans uniform.

His tenure with the Texans concludes with just 50 carries for 130 yards and one score while adding only three catches for 37 yards and the one score.

It was puzzling as to why David Culley refused to utilize Lindsay correctly. Instead, the Texans head coach rolled with David Johnson, and most recently Burkhead after Ingram was traded to the New Orleans Saints.

Now, Lindsay heads to waivers, and with the amount of running back-needy teams across the league, there should be many organizations interested in the running back.

He still has talent and is only just 27 years old, not to mention on a cheap contract.