Phillip Lindsay: I’m gonna be ready to go if and when my number gets called

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury this week, putting his availability for Thursday’s game against the Broncos in question.

The club also has Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson at running back on the 53-man roster. But veteran Phillip Lindsay is also on the practice squad and could be called up if Taylor isn’t able to play.

“I’m gonna be ready to go if and when my number gets called,” Lindsay said on Tuesday, via Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com.

Lindsay signed with Indianapolis in May. He rushed for 55 yards with a touchdown and caught three passes for 14 yards during the preseason before the Colts cut him and subsequently signed him to the practice squad.

Indianapolis’ run game has struggled through the first four weeks of the season, as the club currently ranks 27th in rushing yards. But Lindsay sees some light coming through the tunnel.

“There’s a lot of game left,” Lindsay told Keefer. “I know Jonathan’s frustrated at times. I know coach is frustrated at times. I don’t know how he did at the start of last season, but then he exploded. That just shows you that you stay true to what you do.”

After three years with Denver, Lindsay split last season between the Texans and Dolphins. He totaled 249 yards rushing with a touchdown in 14 games. He rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons with the Broncos.

