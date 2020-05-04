Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay was diplomatic when he made his first public comments about the team’s decision to sign Melvin Gordon as a free agent, but it seems his initial reaction to the news was a bit more fiery.

Lindsay spoke to Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis on Instagram Live recently and the subject of his feelings about the transaction was among the topics of conversation. Lindsay had been talking about a possible extension heading into the offseason, so the news of a veteran addition came out of the blue.

“It caught me off-guard because it was like, ‘Okay, I’ve put in the work and done all this’ and it makes it seem like they don’t respect you enough to know the work you’re putting in,” Lindsay said, via Ryan Koenigsberg of TheDNVR.com. “So I was really upset at the beginning, I’m not going to lie.”

Lindsay’s thoughts began to change when he considered that “stuff was not going as well or smooth” when he was out of games last year. That led to him seeing the upside of the move.

“If you have somebody that can complement me like I did my rookie year where I’m not just running up the middle trying to get first downs all day,” Lindsay said. “I was like, ‘Okay, this takes some pressure off me. Now I can do my job and use my speed do my stuff and stay healthier, too.'”

The Broncos have also focused on the complementary aspect of the pairing, although that may turn out to be more of a boost to the team than Lindsay’s contract push.

Phillip Lindsay was initially “really upset” by Melvin Gordon signing originally appeared on Pro Football Talk