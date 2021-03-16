Phillip Lindsay gets lowest-level RFA tender from Broncos

Broncos General Manager George Paton said that the team would be tendering restricted free agent running back Phillip Lindsay with a contract and we learned the size of that contract on Monday.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos have tendered Lindsay at the lowest level. The team will have right of first refusal if Lindsay wants to sign with another team, but they will not receive any draft pick compensation if they choose to let him walk.

Lindsay will make $2.183 million if he plays out the year under the tender.

Lindsay ran for more than 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, but injuries and the arrival of Melvin Gordon limited him to 502 yards in 11 games last year.

