Phillip Lindsay: Drew Lock has to look in mirror and find himself

Running back Phillip Lindsay is a member of the Texans after the Broncos rescinded the free agent tender they used on him earlier this offseason and that means he won’t be around to see how quarterback Drew Lock progresses in his third NFL season.

Lindsay’s close view of the first two seasons has given him some thoughts about what Lock needs to do in order to make the kind of improvement that would make him the long-term solution in Denver. Lindsay said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Lock has to take advantage of things that “have been set in place for him to be successful.”

“He needs to continue to develop, that’s on him,” Lindsay said, via Mike Klis of KUSA. “He’s in a battle between him and him. Nobody else. They’re going to have a fantastic defense. [Head coach Vic] Fangio does a fantastic job with that. But for Drew it’s ‘what did I not do last year that I need to do this year that’s going to put me on another level.’ He has the capability of doing that. He’s hungry. He’s hearing all this backlash and all this stuff. But for Drew it’s not about what everybody else says, it’s between him and him. If he can look in the mirror and find himself, he’s going to have a great career going forward.”

The Broncos have not brought in any competition for Lock so far this offseason. Should that remain the case, it really will be a battle between Lock and himself to see if the Broncos have found their man.

