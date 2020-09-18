Phillip Lindsay out for the Broncos

The Broncos backfield belongs to Melvin Gordon this week.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio just told reporters the Broncos have ruled running back Phillip Lindsay (toe) and linebacker Mark Barron (hamstring) out for this week’s game against the Steelers.

While Lindsay’s turf toe might not be as bad as the Broncos feared, it’s still enough to cost him a week.

Fangio said wide receiver Courtland Sutton (shoulder) would be listed as questionable, and will be a game-time decision. Left tackle Garrett Bolles is also listed as questionable, though Fangio seemed more optimistic about his status.

