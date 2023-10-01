Phillip Lindsay has beef with Jerry Jeudy after Broncos’ win

It seems safe to say Jerry Jeudy and Phillip Lindsay aren’t best buds.

During Sunday’s comeback win over the Chicago Bears, Lindsay tweeted this about the Denver Broncos’ wide receivers: “Where are the receivers!! All that money out there to be no-shows?”

Jeudy clapped back on Twitter (now called X) after the game with a reference to Lindsay no longer playing in the NFL: “Glad you got to watch the game from the crib fam 💯”

Lindsay replied, “So you mad at me cuz you getting paid all that money to catch a couple balls huh.”

Jeudy ended the day with three receptions for 52 yards on five targets. Jeudy did have an ugly drop, but the offensive game plan overall worked well enough for the Broncos to secure a 31-28 win.

Jeudy and Lindsay were teammates for one season in 2020.

After former Denver receiver Rod Smith replied to Lindsay’s tweet, Jeudy responded again, this time to Smith:

As a reciever you should know how this football shxt go but it was good win doe#controlwhatcancontrol https://t.co/er5fDhk1bO — Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) October 1, 2023

Smith had a much more diplomatic response than Lindsay.

“I know how it goes,” Smith told Jeudy. “What I agreed with was, when he said no shows. That’s on the coaching. Get the play makers the ball. At that point in the game you guys had no targets. Or only 1.”

It’s also worth noting that Jeudy is “only” making $2.68 million this season. That’s more than Lindsay ever earned in a single season, but it’s far less than fellow receivers Courtland Sutton ($14 million) and Tim Patrick ($8 million) are making this year.

Lindsay was a fan favorite as a player, but a public beef with a player still on the team might not be a great way to begin his radio career.

