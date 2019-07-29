Phillip Lindsay back on the practice field

Phillip Lindsay survived his trip to the chiropractor.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos running back was back on the practice field Monday, healed from his latest unusual mishap.

Lindsay had recovered from offseason wrist surgery, but was out of practice over the weekend with back soreness.

Rookie coach Vic Fangio joked that the chiropractor “over did it. . . . So to hell with chiropractors, let’s play football.”

If it keeps their 1,000-yard back on the field, the Broncos are likely all for it.