Phillip Lindsay’s agent reached out to Broncos about potential reunion

Former Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, who is currently playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL, would like to return to the NFL with the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

“I would love to come back to Denver,’’ Lindsay said in a recent interview with The Denver Gazette‘s Chris Tomasson. “That would be a great storybook ending to a big-time fairy tale. I would be ecstatic. It would be a dream come true again.”

Lindsay made NFL history when he became the first undrafted running back to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons from 2018-2019. His role was then reduced in 2020 and he left the team in 2021 seeking an opportunity for more playing time elsewhere.

Since then, Lindsay, 28, has had brief stints with the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. He’s now playing in the XFL in an effort to get back on the radar of NFL teams.

Lindsay’s agent, Mike McCartney, has reached out to the Broncos about a possible reunion, but Denver told him they want to see how the draft goes before considering free agent running backs.

Lindsay believes he could have a role with the Broncos even if they do draft a running back this week.

“I wouldn’t be there trying to be a starter,” Lindsay told Tomasson. “At this point of my career, being a role player would be just fine with me, going in there and doing my part on special teams and bringing a spark when I can. Just being a great person and a great vet.”

There’s no doubt that Lindsay has a perfect team-first mentality, but whether or not Denver believes his on-field contributions warrant a roster spot remains to be seen. The draft will conclude on Saturday night, then the Broncos will revisit possible free agent additions.

