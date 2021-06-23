Phillip Lindsay adjusting to life away from Colorado for first time

Running back Phillip Lindsay spent three seasons with the Broncos before signing with the Texans as a free agent this offseason, but his attachment to Colorado ran a lot longer.

Lindsay was born in Denver and went to high school there before going to the University of Colorado. He signed with the Broncos after going undrafted in 2018, so this offseason’s move to Houston represented a lot more than a change in uniform.

In a media session near the end of the team’s offseason program, Lindsay said the move took him out of his comfort zone and shared why he thinks that’s a good thing.

“For me, everything was comfortable,” Lindsay said, via the team’s website. “I had everything right there — my family, my fiancée’s family was there, our son was in a comfortable situation. So, when we did have to come to Houston, it’s new for all of us. We’re all trying to adjust to it. It’s fun, though. In a sense it’s going to help in a lot of different ways.”

Lindsay was one of three free agent additions to the backfield in Houston. Mark Ingram and Rex Burkhead also signed on to the Texans roster and David Johnson remains on hand from last year, which sets up a competition for roles that should keep anyone from getting comfortable this summer.

