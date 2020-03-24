Phillip Dorsett signs with Seahawks

The wide receiver market hasn’t been a particularly hot one since free agency opened last week, but one of the players on the board was able to find a home for the 2020 season on Tuesday.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that Phillip Dorsett texted to say he has agreed to a one-year contract with the Seahawks. No financial terms have been reported.

Dorsett was a 2015 first-round pick with the Colts and he spent the last three seasons with the Patriots. He had 29 catches for 397 yards and five touchdowns during the 2019 regular season and added one catch for six yards in the team’s playoff loss to the Titans.

The Seahawks tendered David Moore as a restricted free agent and Malik Turner as an exclusive rights free agent before signing Dorsett. The trio joins DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett at wideout in Seattle.

