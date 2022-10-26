Phillip Dorsett reflects on the experience of rebuilding his career with the Texans

Phillip Dorsett was one of the most prized receiver prospects in the NFL when he came out of the University of Miami in the 2015 draft, but has seen his stock fall over the years. Now with the Houston Texans, he is looking to re-establish himself as a top-flight deep threat in 2022, and made some headway on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, snagging a pretty touchdown off the arm of Davis Mills.

He spoke to the media on Tuesday about what the process of rebuilding his career has been like, and what challenges he has overcome to get back to his old form. Speaking bluntly, he made it clear that his path back from relative obscurity has not been an easy one.

“I’ve been good. I mean, it’s been tough,” Dorsett explained. “It’s been tough. Honestly, when it comes to – I’m not going to say football is my life, but it’s a big part of my life. I love football so much. I’ve been playing since I was six years old. To miss a full year and basically missing another full year being injured, bouncing around a little bit. It takes a toll on anybody because at the end of the day, it’s not just plug and play when it comes to football. Being in three different cities, I’ve got a wife who was pregnant at the time. You’ve just got to find your way. For me, my mentality is that I keep working hard. Don’t let anything phase you. Just keep working, and I’m still here.”

Whether Dorsett will ever live up to the hype that got him drafted in the first round back in 2015 is irrelevant. His NFL journey has been one of struggle and triumph, but his cool demeanor and persistence have made him a legend in his own right, even if accolades and adulation have eluded him.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the Texans as they look to rebuild in the years to come, Dorsett may prove to be just the kind of presence Houston needs to help get the team back on its feet.

Story originally appeared on Texans Wire