Phillip Dorsett out of practice Tuesday

The Patriots estimated the participation levels of injured players for Monday’s practice report because they didn’t do any on-field work, but they did get most of their players on the field for some portion of Tuesday’s workout.

The lone exception was wide receiver Phillip Dorsett. Dorsett did not participate in practice due to a hamstring injury.

Word earlier this week was that Dorsett is considered week-to-week and that made his availability for Thursday night’s game against the Giants a long shot.

While Dorsett was the only player out entirely, the Patriots had a handful of limited players. Running back Rex Burkhead (foot), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (ankle), safety Patrick Chung (heel), safety Nate Ebner (groin), wide receiver Josh Gordon (knee) and wide receiver Julian Edelman (chest) made up that group.

The Patriots will issue injury designations for the game on Wednesday.