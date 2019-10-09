Injuries at wide receiver are nothing new for the Patriots this year, and they’ll be short at least one man Thursday against the Giants.

The Patriots listed wide receiver Phillip Dorsett as out this week, with a hamstring injury.

The Patriots also listed wide receivers Josh Gordon and Julian Edelman as questionable on the report, though both were listed as limited participants in today’s practice.

Undrafted rookie Jakobi Meyers will work as their third wideout, as he did when Dorsett left last week’s game against Washington.

The Patriots also listed running back Rex Burkhead, linebacker Shilique Calhoun, safety Patrick Chung, and safety Nate Ebner as questionable, and all were designated as limited Wednesday.