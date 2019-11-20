Phillip Dorsett, Mohamed Sanu out of practice Wednesday

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady wasn’t happy with the way the offense performed in last Sunday’s win over the Eagles and their on-field work to improve ahead of this Sunday’s game against the Cowboys began without a couple of Brady’s targets.

Wide receiver Phillip Dorsett caught the only Patriots touchdown of the Eagles game on what turned out to be his final play of the day. Dorsett suffered a concussion and remains out of practice and in the concussion protocol for the time being.

Dorsett’s fellow wideout Mohamed Sanu sat out with an ankle issue. Sanu played throughout last Sunday’s win, but he wasn’t particularly effective as he finished the day with two catches for four yards.

Linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), safety Patrick Chung (heel, chest), safety Nate Ebner (ankle, back), wide receiver Julian Edelman (shoulder), running back Damien Harris (hamstring) and linebacker John Simon (elbow) were all limited participants.