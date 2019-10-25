Phillip Dorsett: Everybody was surprised by Josh Gordon news

The Patriots put wide receiver Josh Gordon on injured reserve this week in a move that’s expected to end his time in New England.

Gordon has been bothered by a knee injury, but it is not believed to be major and Gordon is expected to be released off of injured reserve in the coming weeks. Fellow wideout Phillip Dorsett said that “everybody was surprised” by the turn of events, which came on the heels of the trade for former Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu.

While the news about Gordon might have been unexpected, Dorsett has been around New England long enough to know that change is a constant on the roster and that “the next guy has to step up.”

“It’s nothing new. It happens every year,” Dorsett said, via WEEI.com. “The thing that makes this group really, really good is that we’re interchangeable and we’re resilient. I got traded two years ago, Josh got traded here last year and we got Sanu now. Things happen.”

The new-look receiving corps hits the field for the first time against the Browns on Sunday.