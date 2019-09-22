Phillip Dorsett came into Sunday's matchup with the Jets holding a Patriots franchise-best streak of consecutive targets caught. Developing trust with Tom Brady is paramount for any receiver on this team, and if Dorsett's 23-target reception streak proved anything, it was that Brady could trust him.

Dorsett extended his streak to 26 straight targets caught with two short gainers and a 25-yard touchdown against the Jets, but the streak ended in controversial fashion during the third quarter.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Attempting to convert on third down, Brady threw a low pass to Dorsett that the wide receiver managed to corral for a first down. However, the pass was called incomplete and the ruling was upheld after further review.

After the game, Dorsett explained how he thought he made the catch, but he was more upset the ruling cost his team a third-down conversion.

Q: Did you make that catch?



Phillip Dorsett: "Yeah." pic.twitter.com/72FYLKAGRj



— Sierra Goodwill (@SierraGoodwill) September 22, 2019

Dorsett finished with six catches on the day for 53 yards and a touchdown, increasing his impressive season totals to 13 catches for 187 yards and three touchdowns. As Dorsett and Josh Gordon continue to come into their own with Brady, the Patriots offense should find the task of replacing Rob Gronkowski a bit easier.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Story continues

Phillip Dorsett believes he caught the target/reception streak-ending pass vs Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston