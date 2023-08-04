Phillip Bell could be a huge get for USC in 2025 class

Mission Viejo (Calif.) 2025 receiver Phillip Bell has made a huge name for himself this past season and over the summer. He will take his official visit to USC on the weekend of the home opener versus San Jose State on August 26.

Bell is currently rated the No. 44 prospect in the 247Sports composite and No. 77 in the Top247 for the 2025 class.

Bell had 56 catches for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman and followed that up with 73 catches for 818 yards and 20 touchdowns as a sophomore for Christian Brothers HS in Sacramento (Calif).

The Mission Viejo rising junior revealed to Biggins that coaches from Ohio State, USC, Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Wisconsin, Miami, UCLA, Penn State and Tennessee also contacted him.

“I’m going to Tennessee when they host Georgia (Nov. 18),” Bell told 247Sports. “I’m going to Colorado when they host USC (Sept. 30) and I’ll be at the USC home opener when they host San Jose State (Aug. 26).” Per Greg Biggins of 247Sports

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire