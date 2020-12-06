Phillies' Zack Wheeler, who White Sox chased in '19, stars in trade rumors

Will Sox get another shot at Wheeler? Phills say not so fast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Could the White Sox have another shot at acquiring Zack Wheeler? It depends on who you believe.

ESPN reported Sunday that the Philadelphia Phillies were open to trading the starting pitcher, who they signed to a five-year deal just an offseason ago. Not long after that report came out, however, Phillies owner John Middleton emphatically denied that was the case, going as far to say he wouldn't trade Wheeler for Babe Ruth.

Last winter, Wheeler chose the Phillies over the White Sox in free agency, the South Siders making the richer contract offer but Wheeler preferring to pitch on the East Coast.

RELATED: 5 new MLB free agents, including Kyle Schwarber, who White Sox could target

Rick Hahn's front office ended up with Dallas Keuchel, a move that worked out swimmingly in 2020. But that signing alone didn't solve the White Sox starting-pitching problems, and the team is on the hunt for an upgrade at the position again, this time ahead of a 2021 season with championship expectations.

Wheeler was great for the Phillies in the first year of his contract, finishing the shortened 2020 campaign with a career-best 2.92 ERA. With the free-agent options past top-of-the-market arm Trevor Bauer less than appealing, trade possibilities have gotten more attention of late, with Blake Snell of the Tampa Bay Rays, Sonny Gray of the Cincinnati Reds and Lance Lynn of the Texas Rangers mentioned as potentially available in recent rumors.

Adding Wheeler to that list would be good news for any team in search of starting pitching, the White Sox included. But it sounds like if Phillies ownership has anything to say about it, that front office — which is still in search of new leadership after general manager Matt Klentak was demoted earlier this offseason — won't be dangling the 30-year-old right-hander, even as teams across the game could be looking to save money in any way possible following a season without paying customers in the stands.

Story continues

But the White Sox were obviously interested in making Wheeler a part of their long-term pitching plans last winter, and they've committed to being aggressive in pursuit of upgrades as they enter their contention window. Maybe they'd take another crack at adding him this time around, if given the chance.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!