Phillies World Series roster: Nick Maton, Nick Nelson on; Bailey Falter, Dalton Guthrie off

Phillies make 2 changes to World Series roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies made two changes to their roster for the World Series.

Utilityman Nick Maton and reliever Nick Nelson are active. They take the place of outfielder Dalton Guthrie and left-hander Bailey Falter, who were on the NLCS roster.

The left-handed-hitting Maton appeared at second base, third base, shortstop, left field and right field this season, hitting .250 with an .855 OPS in 85 plate appearances.

His older brother, Phil, is a reliever for the Astros who has been out for the postseason. He fractured his right hand punching a locker out of frustration after giving up a hit to his younger brother and allowing two runs to the Phillies on October 5.

Guthrie appeared in one game of the NLDS as a defensive replacement. The 26-year-old went 7 for 21 with a homer and five RBI in 14 games with the Phils in the regular season. He also made one of their nicest plays of the year, sliding to catch a ball in foul ground in Atlanta in September.

Nelson was the Phillies' long man this season. In 47 appearances and 68⅔ innings, he had a 4.85 ERA and 1.49 WHIP with 69 strikeouts. He allowed just one home run. He did lead the National League with 13 wild pitches.

Falter was an important contributor for the Phillies this season, making 16 starts and going 6-3 with a 3.76 ERA in them. From July 29 through September 18, he went 5-0 with a 2.45 ERA and the Phillies won all but one of his starts.

Falter started Game 4 of the NLCS at home against the Padres last Saturday but didn't make it out of the first inning. He retired the first two batters before allowing four runs. The Phillies came back to win and advanced to the World Series the next day.

Noah Syndergaard started in Falter's spot the prior round against the Braves, going once through the batting order, and could very well get the assignment for Game 4 against the Astros.

