Phillies vs. Rockies: Zack Wheeler trending in right direction, bats get hot in win

Wheeler impresses, bats stay hot as Phillies close out series with win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies took care of business Sunday afternoon with a 9-3 victory over the Rockies to wrap up the four-game series.

Taking three of four from Colorado, the Phillies are now 11-12 on the season and one win away from being .500 for the first time in 2023.

Zack Wheeler continues to find his groove, going six innings strong and striking out 11 on the day. Despite a shaky fourth where he allowed three runs, that was where the Rockies' offense ended.

Meanwhile, the Phillies were just getting started.

The bats exploded for four homeruns on the day - a season best. Trea Turner and Kody Clemens had solo shots, while Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh both had two-run homeruns late in the game to put this one away.

The Phillies' homestand continues as they will welcome the Seattle Mariners Tuesday to open up a three-game series.

More coming ...