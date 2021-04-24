Phillies vs. Rockies: Phillies give up four homers including a walk-off killer in loss at Colorado

Phillies give up four homers including a walk-off killer in loss at Colorado originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies began a seven-game road trip with a 5-4 loss to the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Friday night.

The Phillies took a 4-2 lead with a pair of runs in the top of the seventh inning but the bullpen could not protect it.

The Rockies scratched out a run in the bottom of the seventh then got a two-out homer from Garrett Hampson in the eighth to tie it.

The Rockies won it in the bottom of the ninth on a one-out homer by Raimel Tapia against Hector Neris.

Tapia hit an 0-2 splitter over the right-field wall. It was the second time in as many games that a Phillies reliever gave up a homer on an 0-2 pitch.

Colorado hit four solo homers in the game.

Phillies hitters struck out 11 times and went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

“We have not hit the ball particularly well all year and that’s probably the reason we’re 9-10,” said manager Joe Girardi, citing the team’s overall record. “We have to have better at-bats with runners in scoring position.”

The Phillies are 1-6 on the road so far this season.

Seventh-inning breakthrough

Colorado right-hander German Marquez was tough, holding the Phillies to just two runs over six innings. The Phillies went 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position against Marquez and he struck out eight, including Rhys Hoskins three times.

Marquez reached 100 pitches in six innings and was relieved by Yency Almonte in the seventh.

The Phillies were happy to see Marquez go.

Roman Quinn, who had entered the game on defense in the bottom of the sixth, led off the seventh with a double to right against Almonte then daringly stole third base. Quinn then came home to break a 2-2 tie on a sacrifice fly by Andrew McCutchen.

Hoskins, who’d had a tough night against Marquez, then came up and clubbed a first pitch slider over the center field wall to give the Phillies a 4-2 lead.

Story continues

It did not last long.

Long time between hits

Before his difference-making double in the seventh, Quinn had been 1 for 25 on the season and 0 for his previous 15.

Bullpen report

Hard-throwing reliever Sam Coonrod got two huge outs with runners on the corners in the bottom of the seventh to preserve a one-run lead. He struck out Trevor Story then got Charlie Blackmon on a foul pop out to Alec Bohm. The Phillies’ third baseman went to the seats and made the grab before the ball hit the protective netting.

Coonrod’s success ran out in the eighth when he gave up the game-tying homer to Hampson on a 2-0 pitch.

The Phillies have been without two of their top late-game relievers. Archie Bradley is on the IL with an oblique strain. Jose Alvarado is in COVID protocol.

“It’s definitely more difficult,” Girardi said of getting through the late innings without those two arms. “We’re asking people to step up and get more outs than they’re used to getting. That’s what you’ve got to do. It’s next man up.”

Vinny Velo’s night

Before the game, Girardi said he’d be happy if starter Vince Velasquez could go four innings and keep the Phillies in the game.

Velasquez did just that.

Pressed into making his first start of the season after Matt Moore went into COVID-19 protocol, Velasquez pitched four innings and exited with the score knotted at 2-2.

Velasquez opened the game with three shutout innings and carried a 2-0 lead into the fourth. He allowed a pair of solo homers, one to Trevor Story and one to C.J. Cron, as the Rockies tied the game in that inning.

The Phillies are in the midst of 17 games in 17 days so they will need a starter Wednesday in St. Louis. It’s not clear if Moore will be back by then. If not, Velasquez could get another shot. Spencer Howard could also be a possibility.

Phillies score early

The Phils took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when J.T. Realmuto tripled off the right-field wall and scored on a groundout by Didi Gregorius.

Two innings later, the Phils scored another run to make it 2-0. Bryce Harper walked, moved to third on a hit by Realmuto and scored on a groundout by Bohm.

Three of the Phillies’ four runs were manufactured on two groundouts and a sacrifice fly.

Up next

Aaron Nola (1-1, 2.19) pitches against Colorado right-hander Antonio Senzatela (1-3, 5.40) on Saturday night.