Phillies vs. Padres: Phils in for major test in Games 3 and 4 at Citizens Bank Park

Phillies in for a major test in Games 3 and 4 despite home-field advantage

While the Phillies wrestled home-field advantage away from the Padres by splitting the first two games of the NLCS in San Diego, these next two at Citizens Bank Park will be a big challenge.

The Phils hand the ball in Game 3 to Ranger Suarez, who lasted just 3⅓ innings and walked five in a wild start last week against the Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS. Suarez minimized damage as he's done many times the last two seasons, allowing only one of his eight baserunners to score.

"The start against Atlanta was not Ranger-esque," manager Rob Thomson said, "but I think he was a little bit amped up because of the playoff game. I think he'll be better tomorrow, especially in front of our own fans. ... I think the crowd and just the adrenaline of the situation will get him through right now."

In Game 4, the Phillies will piece things together with their bullpen after a start from either Noah Syndergaard, Bailey Falter or Kyle Gibson, who pitched 1⅓ innings of relief Wednesday. Syndergaard started in the same spot in the NLDS, going through the Braves' lineup once and pitching three innings.

There is "no chance" Zack Wheeler would start Game 4 on short rest, Thomson said Thursday.

The Phils have ridden Wheeler and Aaron Nola hard to this point and their top-of-the-rotation duo has been more impactful than any other this postseason, despite Nola's Game 2 stumbles. Wheeler and Nola have pitched 36⅔ of the Phillies' 70 playoff innings -- more than half. No one else on the staff has pitched more than six. They're in line to start on normal rest in Games 5 and 6, respectively.

Few Padres have been able to square Suarez up. Collectively, active Padres have gone 8 for 47, hitting .170/.235/.277 with two doubles and a homer belonging to Josh Bell.

Suarez made his longest start of the season the last time he faced the Friars, allowing two runs over 7⅓ innings in San Diego on June 23, but the Phillies will have a close eye on him in Game 3. If his control is erratic, they won't hesitate to remove him early as they did in the divisional round. It will be all hands on deck for the Phils after Thursday's day off, the only one in the series.

"I really want to attack hitters early in the count," Suarez said. "I don't want to go deep in counts. I think that's really going to help my game tomorrow."

San Diego has a distinct starting pitching advantage in Game 3 with bulldog right-hander Joe Musgrove. He has a 3.06 ERA in 61 starts since 2021 and has dazzled in the postseason, allowing two runs in 13 innings to the Mets and Dodgers. The Padres won both games.

Musgrove started for San Diego the night Suarez shut them down in June and was hit hard, serving up six runs over six innings to the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto both took him deep and Musgrove uncharacteristically struck out just one batter.

In his previous three starts against the Phillies from 2019-21, Musgrove made three quality starts:

• August 2021: 6 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K

• August 2019: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K

• July 2019: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 B, 8 K

"Musgrove -- look, the Padres have got a good rotation," Thomson said. "Musgrove has got good stuff. Good secondary pitches. We had a little success against him this year, but he can always be tough. He's been throwing the ball pretty well."

The Phillies are home for three in a row. The games begin at 7:37 p.m. Friday, 7:45 p.m. Saturday and 2:37 p.m. Sunday, with the series returning to San Diego for Games 6 and 7 Monday and Tuesday, if necessary.

"I think for the most part we did our job in San Diego," Thomson said. "Now we feel pretty good being home here for the next three games in front of our own fans, and it's going to be a lot of fun."

