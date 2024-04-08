Phillies vs. Nationals Highlights
Bryce Harper and the Phillies take on Jesse Winker and the Nationals on April 7, 2024
The Phillies star entered Tuesday slugging .000. He is now slugging .800.
Bryce Harper has missed four consecutive spring training games.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.
The Miami Marlins won their first game of the 2024 MLB season after an 0-9 start. The worst start through 25 games is a record still within reach, however.
Both Purdue and UConn are anchored by dominant big men, so the backcourts could be the determining factor in Monday's title game.
WrestleMania 40 continues on Sunday night, with action resuming at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. There are six matches on the card, with four championships on the line.
It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now. Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
Stephen Strasburg made eight starts after signing a $245 million contract in 2019.
The Bloodline capped off WrestleMania Night 1 with a win over Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins that will impact Night 2's main event.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
A bad call wasn't the only reason Iowa won, but it was definitely the game's biggest moment.
The Madness is nearing its conclusion. After two weeks of basketball, there are two teams left.
French diver Alexis Jandard suffered an embarrassing slip during an event opening a new venue in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance at the Olympic Aquatic Centre.
Exploring the options for Bronny James as he declares for the NBA Draft and enters the transfer portal.
The Guardians also moved back the start time for their home opener on Monday.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.