Phillies vs. Mets series opener postponed due to inclement weather
Phillies vs. Mets series opener postponed due to inclement weather originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
The series opener between the Phillies and Mets is going to have to wait a day.
It was announced by the Mets and Major League Baseball that the game will be moved to 4:10 p.m. ET on Saturday as part of a single-admission doubleheader. The second game will be played 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first game.
Tickets for Friday night's game will not be honored. Fans will receive a digital voucher for redemption at a future Mets game.
Tonight’s game against Philadelphia has been postponed due to weather. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, Sept. 30 beginning at 4:10 p.m.https://t.co/q2X6yvCWoB
— New York Mets (@Mets) September 29, 2023
Sunday's regular season finale at Citi Field is still scheduled for 3:10 p.m. It will be the final game of 2023 for the Mets, while the Phillies will begin the postseason at home on Tuesday.