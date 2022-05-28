Phillies vs. Mets: Another Joe Girardi pitching decision backfires in Phils loss

Pitching decision backfires on a bad defensive night as Phillies lose again to Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

NEW YORK -- Phase I of Joe Girardi's plan to get his starting pitching staff a little extra rest failed miserably Friday night, and now the pressure is on Zach Eflin and Zack Wheeler.

In the opener of his team's most important series to date, Girardi summoned lefty Bailey Falter from Triple A to face one of the best offensive teams in the majors and the results were not good. The Phillies suffered an 8-6 loss to the NL East-leading New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Phils' seventh loss in 10 games against the Mets this season dropped them 8½ games back in the division -- and the first Memorial Day hot dog hasn't even hit the grill yet.

Falter threw an exorbitant 82 pitches in three innings in his third big-league start. Pitching for the first time in 10 days, he gave up four hits, including a two-run homer, three walks and five runs.

Not all of the damage was Falter's doing. Rookie shortstop Bryson Stott made a throwing error on the first play of the bottom of the first inning and the Mets parlayed that into three unearned runs. Two of the runs scored on fly balls to medium right field. Both times, the Mets challenged the arm of Nick Castellanos and won. The third run in the inning came on a groundball hit by Mark Canha against the shift. In other words, nothing the Phillies did worked early in the game.

Girardi and the Phillies' brain trust assigned Falter the start because they wanted to give their five-man starting rotation an extra day of rest. So instead of having Eflin, Wheeler and Kyle Gibson pitch in the series, the Phils had Falter open it with Eflin and Wheeler in the second and third games.

The plan can still end up being successful if Eflin and Wheeler can deliver victories on Saturday night and Sunday night.

In the short term, it's just another pitching decision of Girardi's to question.

After Falter exited, the Mets built their lead to 7-0 with a pair of runs against Nick Nelson in the fourth.

Pitching wasn't the Phillies' only issue. They weren't sharp in the field, even beyond the two errors they were charged with.

While Girardi's pitching decision did not pay dividends, his catching choice did. He gave J.T. Realmuto a rest and went with backup Garrett Stubbs behind the plate.

Stubbs rewarded his manager's faith with a three-run homer to key a six-run rally in the sixth inning. The home run, the second of Stubbs' career, both coming in the past week, made it a 7-6 game, but the Phils got no closer. In fact, the Mets padded their lead in the bottom of the sixth. Nelson walked the first batter of the frame and the Mets turned that into a run.

Three of the Mets' eight runs started as walks.

The Phils' last best chance to tie the game or go ahead came in the top of the eighth when they put runners on second and third with one out. Stubbs struck out against Joely Rodriguez and pinch-hitter Realmuto popped out to first baseman Pete Alonso in foul territory to end the threat.

The Phillies have lost 8 out of their last 12 games and are 21-25. Eflin will face Taijuan Walker on Saturday night. Wheeler faces Chris Bassitt on Sunday.

A loss Saturday night would put the Phils at a season-high five games under .500.

